Financial Survey: First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB) versus Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) and First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Truxton and First Us Bancsh”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Truxton alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truxton $78.37 million 3.05 $18.41 million $7.28 11.40 First Us Bancsh $40.35 million 1.98 $8.17 million $0.93 14.87

Analyst Ratings

Truxton has higher revenue and earnings than First Us Bancsh. Truxton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Us Bancsh, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Truxton and First Us Bancsh, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truxton 0 0 0 0 0.00 First Us Bancsh 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Truxton pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Us Bancsh pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Truxton pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Us Bancsh pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Us Bancsh has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Truxton is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Truxton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.7% of First Us Bancsh shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of First Us Bancsh shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Truxton has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Us Bancsh has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Truxton and First Us Bancsh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truxton 23.97% N/A N/A First Us Bancsh 8.98% 5.49% 0.49%

Summary

Truxton beats First Us Bancsh on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truxton

(Get Free Report)

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides lending products, such as residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans, operating lines of credit, and loans to individual. In addition, the company offers strategic and capital advisory services, business banking, and treasury management services; and insurance products. The company was formerly known as NBT Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Truxton Corporation in May 2013. Truxton Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

About First Us Bancsh

(Get Free Report)

First US Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial construction, land, and land development loans, including residential housing projects, commercial and industrial development, and for purchase and improvement of raw land for agricultural production; mortgage loans on one-to-four family and multi-family residential properties; real estate loans secured by commercial and industrial properties, office or mixed-use facilities, strip shopping centers, and other commercial properties; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and secured and unsecured personal loans, including automobile loans, loans for household and personal purposes, and other direct consumer installment loans. The company also provides loans secured by collateral in form of personal property items. In addition, it provides letters of credit; and safe deposit box and remote deposit capture services. The company serves small-and medium-sized businesses, property managers, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. The company was formerly known as United Security Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First US Bancshares, Inc. in October 2016. First US Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Truxton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truxton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.