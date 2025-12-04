EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,891 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $7,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 744,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,701,000 after buying an additional 28,237 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 326,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Keb Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 821,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,855,000 after buying an additional 16,980 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $46.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average of $43.46. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $46.15.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

