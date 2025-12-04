EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $27.21 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 1.2% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $27,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 540,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 153,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 103,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 78,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 42,652 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.61. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $91.78.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

