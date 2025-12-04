EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $14.14 Million Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,743 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $14,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,327,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,389,000 after buying an additional 1,238,324 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,218,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,290,000 after buying an additional 370,182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 176.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,833,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,374 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,826,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,250,000 after acquiring an additional 983,350 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,865,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,735,000 after buying an additional 312,926 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

CGUS opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

