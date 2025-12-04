EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,078 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,680,004,000 after buying an additional 1,183,038 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,261,000 after acquiring an additional 81,587 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,827,714,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,821,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,443,000 after acquiring an additional 682,203 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,033.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $976.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,111.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $907.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $806.11.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Loop Capital set a $950.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,171.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,082.77.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

