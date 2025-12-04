EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 64.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,728,128 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456,928 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $445,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 22.4% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 431,546 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $55,341,000 after buying an additional 78,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,981,854 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,922,633,000 after acquiring an additional 348,895 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in EOG Resources by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,324 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 41,864 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,485,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $111.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.06. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18. The stock has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. EOG Resources had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Argus cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOG

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.