Entegris, Inc. $ENTG Shares Acquired by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,645 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Entegris worth $9,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,553,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,360,594,000 after buying an additional 351,053 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Entegris by 21.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,555,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,065 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Entegris by 6.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,074,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,414,000 after acquiring an additional 263,168 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Entegris by 12.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,065,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,206,000 after purchasing an additional 329,306 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,914,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,953,000 after purchasing an additional 881,198 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $37,785.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,621.32. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 3,577 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $316,242.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,121.24. This represents a 9.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 61,635 shares of company stock worth $4,780,010 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $86.27 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.40. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Entegris had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $512.84 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 21.16%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

