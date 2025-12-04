Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 12,537 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF $COPX

Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares during the quarter. Global X Copper Miners ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 770.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,195,000 after acquiring an additional 672,585 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,186,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,423,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,820,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,877,000 after acquiring an additional 86,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1,624.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 85,196 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA COPX opened at $67.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

