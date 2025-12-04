DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.1667.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $144.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE opened at $133.11 on Friday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $116.30 and a twelve month high of $143.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.83.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,964,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,439,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,806,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,540,000,000 after buying an additional 247,747 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,851,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,260,000 after buying an additional 552,346 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,571,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,004,000 after buying an additional 602,602 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,535,000 after buying an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

