Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,048 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5%

DFAS opened at $70.31 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $70.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.22. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

