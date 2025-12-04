DigitalBridge Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

DigitalBridge Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth about $544,554,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,724,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,127,000 after purchasing an additional 738,704 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,407,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,938,000 after purchasing an additional 397,818 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,383,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.22.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $162.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.45 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.69. The stock has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.33.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.11 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.55%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

