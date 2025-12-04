DigitalBridge Group Inc. Has $31.06 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

DigitalBridge Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 250,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 3.0% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $31,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,204,551 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,513,486,000 after purchasing an additional 969,223 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 156,726 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,436,000 after purchasing an additional 62,904 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $1,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Shares of DIS opened at $105.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.96 and its 200-day moving average is $114.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 21.87%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

