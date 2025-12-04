Decheng Capital LLC Sells 648,789 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. $RCUS

Decheng Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 80.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648,789 shares during the period. Arcus Biosciences accounts for about 0.3% of Decheng Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Decheng Capital LLC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 106.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 914,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 470,755 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 23,645 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,127,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,367 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 319,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 46,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wedbush set a $35.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 0.7%

RCUS opened at $25.61 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.93.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.06. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 68.17% and a negative net margin of 136.40%.The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 37,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $568,769.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 214,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,191.60. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 92,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,760. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,775 shares of company stock worth $4,066,663. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.