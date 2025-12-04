CW Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

CW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 247,450 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,644 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in CVS Health by 1.7% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,674 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $75.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.76, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $85.15.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $102.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.12%.CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 700.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on CVS Health from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CVS Health from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.52.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

