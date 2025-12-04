CW Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF $CGXU

CW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,219 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $18,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGXU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,649,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,251,000 after acquiring an additional 921,451 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,906,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,116,000 after purchasing an additional 542,063 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,800,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,030,000 after purchasing an additional 186,266 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,486,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,866,000 after buying an additional 1,766,816 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,615,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,827,000 after buying an additional 102,420 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $30.16 on Thursday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

