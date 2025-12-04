CW Advisors LLC Has $20.73 Million Stake in Linde PLC $LIN

CW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $20,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Maren Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 5.0% in the second quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 250,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,502,000 after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise increased its position in Linde by 29.4% during the second quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 272,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,823,000 after acquiring an additional 61,829 shares during the period. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $409.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $191.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $436.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $404.27 and a 12 month high of $486.38.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 21.17%.Linde’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

