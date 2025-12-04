CW Advisors LLC Has $12.57 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

CW Advisors LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 252.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,925 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 98,759 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $12,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BK. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 78.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $113.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.35. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $113.77.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.86%.The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.59%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

