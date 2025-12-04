CW Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

CW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 83,835 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $15,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 51.9% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $63.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.71.

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 76.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 83.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

