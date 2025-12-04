Cutler Capital Management LLC Purchases 450,162 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. $CTO

Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 234.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450,162 shares during the period. CTO Realty Growth comprises 3.9% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned 1.95% of CTO Realty Growth worth $11,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 9.7% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter worth $195,000. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

CTO opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $585.41 million, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 0.64. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $20.88.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

CTO Realty Growth ( NYSE:CTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $34.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.83 million. CTO Realty Growth had a negative net margin of 22.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%. CTO Realty Growth has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.840-1.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.4%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.83%.

CTO Realty Growth declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded CTO Realty Growth to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTO

Insider Transactions at CTO Realty Growth

In related news, CEO John P. Albright bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $69,426.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 632,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,456,001.91. This represents a 0.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 8,950 shares of company stock valued at $147,739. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

(Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

