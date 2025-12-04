Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 75.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,132 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36,100.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $83.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

