Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF $SPHD

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 121.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $787,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.4%

SPHD opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average of $48.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $43.39 and a 52-week high of $51.60.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.