Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF $SPHD

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 121.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $787,000.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.4%
SPHD opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average of $48.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $43.39 and a 52-week high of $51.60.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- 3 Stocks Poised to Benefit From Google’s AI Breakthough
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Beyond NVIDIA: 5 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Dominate 2026
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Stocks You’ll Wish You Bought Before 2026
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.