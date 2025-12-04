Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CON shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 80.6% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 2,784.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 48,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter.

CON stock opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.70. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $489.64 million during the quarter. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 7.33%. Equities analysts expect that Concentra Group Holdings Parent will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

