Comparing Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) & Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB – Get Free Report) and Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.3% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Kentucky Bancshares alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and Dime Community Bancshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dime Community Bancshares $386.39 million 3.38 $29.08 million $1.14 26.09

Dime Community Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and Dime Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Dime Community Bancshares 8.72% 7.81% 0.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kentucky Bancshares and Dime Community Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00 Dime Community Bancshares 1 1 4 0 2.50

Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus price target of $35.13, suggesting a potential upside of 18.11%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Kentucky Bancshares.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats Kentucky Bancshares on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kentucky Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial, agricultural, and real estate loans to small-to-medium-sized industrial, service, and agricultural businesses; and residential mortgages, installments, and other loans to individual and other non-commercial customers. In addition, it provides credit cards and other consumer-oriented financial services; brokerage services, annuities, life and long-term care insurance, personal trust, and agency services; and Internet banking services, such as bill payment. The company has operations in Bourbon, Clark, Elliott, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine, Madison, Rowan, Scott, Woodford, and other counties in Kentucky. Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Paris, Kentucky.

About Dime Community Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans. In addition, the company invests in Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal National Mortgage Association, Government National Mortgage Association, and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities; U.S. Treasury securities; New York state and local municipal obligations; U.S. government-sponsored enterprise securities; and corporate bonds. Further, it offers certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep programs; federal deposit insurance corporation insurance; merchant credit and debit card processing, automated teller machines, cash management services, lockbox processing, online banking services, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, and individual retirement accounts; investment products and services through a third-party broker dealer; and title insurance broker services for small and medium sized businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.