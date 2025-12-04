CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH Shares Sold by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,296 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Callan Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 324.7% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 88,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 67,684 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth about $1,310,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 759,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 90,999 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,502,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after buying an additional 57,562 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

CNH opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CNH Industrial news, Director Suzanne Heywood bought 52,522 shares of CNH Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $500,009.44. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 619,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,896,945.04. This represents a 9.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen purchased 10,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $99,903.70. Following the purchase, the director owned 40,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,609.52. This represents a 34.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 73,007 shares of company stock valued at $700,182 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNH. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

