Channing Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,804 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated $MSA

Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,804 shares during the period. MSA Safety Incorporporated comprises 2.4% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of MSA Safety Incorporporated worth $86,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 3,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 397.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 115.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 34.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MSA Safety Incorporporated

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 333 shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $53,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,434 shares in the company, valued at $713,874. The trade was a 6.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephanie L. Sciullo sold 2,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total transaction of $400,213.11. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 9,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,659.33. This represents a 20.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Price Performance

MSA stock opened at $163.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.91. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 12-month low of $127.86 and a 12-month high of $182.85.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $468.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 15.02%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from MSA Safety Incorporporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety Incorporporated presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.20.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

