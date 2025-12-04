Channing Capital Management LLC Invests $75.68 Million in Cadence Bank $CADE

Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,366,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,681,000. Cadence Bank comprises about 2.1% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of Cadence Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CADE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

CADE stock opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.97. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $41.88.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $517.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

CADE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research cut Cadence Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $40.00 price objective on Cadence Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

