Channing Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Timken Company (The) $TKR

Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,128,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,992 shares during the period. Timken accounts for approximately 2.3% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Timken worth $81,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TKR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 604,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,884,000 after purchasing an additional 427,879 shares during the period. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,060,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Timken by 358.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 513,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,265,000 after acquiring an additional 401,694 shares during the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 433,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,459,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Performance

TKR opened at $82.50 on Thursday. Timken Company has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $84.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. Timken had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other Timken news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 15,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,283,272.11. Following the sale, the director owned 266,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,630,310.26. This represents a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TKR. Wall Street Zen upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $84.00 target price on Timken and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.20.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

