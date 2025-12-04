Channing Capital Management LLC Has $72.53 Million Stake in Old National Bancorp $ONB

Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,398,690 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 106,242 shares during the quarter. Old National Bancorp comprises approximately 2.0% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Old National Bancorp worth $72,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 310.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ONB. Barclays set a $29.00 target price on Old National Bancorp and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.84. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.75%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.