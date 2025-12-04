Channing Capital Management LLC Has $58.98 Million Stake in Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR

Channing Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 131,966 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of Integer worth $58,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Integer by 46.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Integer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Integer by 4.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Integer by 6.3% in the second quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE ITGR opened at $69.78 on Thursday. Integer Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $146.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.08 and its 200-day moving average is $102.49.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. Integer had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 4.75%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Integer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.290-6.430 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITGR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $132.00) on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Integer from $155.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITGR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Integer news, EVP Diron Smith purchased 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.19 per share, with a total value of $74,984.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,698 shares in the company, valued at $517,228.62. This represents a 16.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl C. Capps purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,720.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $780,523.40. This trade represents a 15.84% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 5,843 shares of company stock valued at $384,771 in the last ninety days. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integer Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.