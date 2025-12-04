Channing Capital Management LLC Buys 26,617 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,617 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 0.87% of Installed Building Products worth $42,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 16.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 5.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,671,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,024,000 after purchasing an additional 34,512 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.63, for a total transaction of $1,258,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 32,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,303,538.37. The trade was a 13.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $536,828.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,308.44. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

NYSE:IBP opened at $270.05 on Thursday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.83 and a 52-week high of $280.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.42 and a 200 day moving average of $227.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.90.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $778.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.98 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 62.74% and a net margin of 8.60%.The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IBP. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price target on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Loop Capital lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Installed Building Products from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.80.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

