Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $379.1053.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $336.11 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $376.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.63, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $1,819,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 195,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,197,663.20. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total value of $2,618,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,715 shares in the company, valued at $24,690,849.40. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 16,230 shares of company stock worth $5,499,372 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

