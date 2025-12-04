Bridge City Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 100.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 68,317 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 15,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 206.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 4.4% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 164,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 177.5% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONTO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.25.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $158.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.48. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.88 and a 1 year high of $228.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.75.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $218.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Onto Innovation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.330 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

