BeyondSpring Inc. $BYSI Shares Sold by Decheng Capital LLC

Decheng Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,531,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,170 shares during the quarter. BeyondSpring makes up about 2.5% of Decheng Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Decheng Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of BeyondSpring worth $10,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 951.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 231,844 shares in the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeyondSpring Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of BYSI opened at $1.90 on Thursday. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $76.63 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and as an anti-cancer agent, as well as for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

