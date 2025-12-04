BeyondSpring Inc. $BYSI Shares Sold by Decheng Capital LLC

Decheng Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,531,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,170 shares during the quarter. BeyondSpring makes up about 2.5% of Decheng Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Decheng Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of BeyondSpring worth $10,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 951.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 231,844 shares in the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BeyondSpring Stock Down 3.6%
Shares of BYSI opened at $1.90 on Thursday. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $76.63 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on BYSI
BeyondSpring Company Profile
BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and as an anti-cancer agent, as well as for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BeyondSpring
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Stocks Poised to Benefit From Google’s AI Breakthough
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Beyond NVIDIA: 5 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Dominate 2026
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Stocks You’ll Wish You Bought Before 2026
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.