ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 129.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Arete Research upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,092.00 to $1,331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,171.83.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $1,140.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,022.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $858.81. The stock has a market cap of $448.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.87. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,141.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a $1.857 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

