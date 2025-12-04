Analyzing Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) & Horiba (OTCMKTS:HRIBF)

Horiba (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Horiba and Eos Energy Enterprises”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horiba $2.10 billion 1.74 $221.71 million $5.74 15.16 Eos Energy Enterprises $63.46 million 61.55 -$685.87 million ($8.36) -1.62

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Horiba has higher revenue and earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises. Eos Energy Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horiba, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

54.9% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Horiba and Eos Energy Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horiba 11.19% 12.26% 7.99% Eos Energy Enterprises -2,095.44% N/A -438.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Horiba and Eos Energy Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horiba 0 0 0 0 0.00 Eos Energy Enterprises 2 6 2 0 2.00

Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus target price of $11.93, suggesting a potential downside of 11.97%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Horiba.

Risk & Volatility

Horiba has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Horiba

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Automotive, Environment/Process, Medical, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers engine emission measurement devices; in-use vehicle emission measurement devices; on-board emission measurement devices; in-vehicle exhaust gas measuring devices; driveline test systems; engine test systems; brake test systems; fuel cell test devices; battery test devices; and vehicle development engineering and test engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities. The Environment/Process segment provides flue gas analyzers, water quality measuring devices, air pollution monitoring analyzers, environmental radiation measuring instruments, and process measurement equipment. The Medical segment offers hematology and CRP, immunology, clinical chemistry, and blood glucose analyzers, blood cell counters, biochemical testing devices, blood glucose testing devices, as well as coagulation/hemostasis analyzers. The Semiconductor segment provides mass flow controllers, chemical concentration monitors, semiconductor contaminant inspection equipment, and residual gas analyzer. The Scientific segment offers Raman spectrometers, pH meters, water quality measuring devices, particle size distribution measuring devices, X -ray fluorescence analyzers, elemental analyzers, fluorescence spectroscopy/lifetime measurement devices, spectrometer/detectors, and gratings. It also engages in the fund management, software development, and automation software for engine. The company’s products are used in arts, entertainment, and recreation; education, research and development, and government institution; food and beverage; energy and environment; health care; industrials; information technology; water; materials; mobility and transport; and waste management applications. HORIBA, Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility. Its flagship product is Gen 2.3 battery module. In addition, the company offers Z3 battery module that provides utilities, independent power producers, renewables developers, and C&I customers with an alternative to lithium-ion and lead-acid monopolar batteries for critical 3- to 12-hour discharge duration applications; battery management system, which provides a remote asset monitoring capability and service to track the performance and health of BESS and identify future system performance issues through predictive analytics; and project management and commissioning services, as well as long-term maintenance plans. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

