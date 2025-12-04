Analysts Set Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target at $12.56

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.5625.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDOT. Zacks Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Northland Capmk lowered Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th.

GDOT opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $731.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.84. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $15.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $491.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.84 million. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 2.33%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Green Dot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.440 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Chris Brewster sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $98,576.53. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 133,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,869.55. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Saturnino Sixto Fanlo sold 13,451 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $169,617.11. Following the sale, the director directly owned 92,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,413.57. This represents a 12.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 350,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 18.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 23.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

