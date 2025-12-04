25,958 Shares in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Acquired by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 2.8% in the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 72.2% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $262.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.17.

Packaging Corporation of America Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $198.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.13. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12-month low of $172.71 and a 12-month high of $245.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Packaging Corporation of America’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Corporation of America

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $5,399,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 437,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,460,526.66. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.