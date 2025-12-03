ZClassic (ZCL) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $424.48 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.80 or 0.00370932 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00010296 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000518 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000030 BTC.
About ZClassic
ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ZClassic
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.