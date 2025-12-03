Zacks Research Upgrades Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) to Hold

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE CTRA traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $26.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,469,178. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average is $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 334,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 18,445 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,337,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.