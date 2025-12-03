XYO Price Tops $0.0051 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 3rd. XYO has a market cap of $70.28 million and approximately $23.01 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00001732 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00011226 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00009986 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00003892 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000070 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,655,185,228 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is xyo.network/blog.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938.01129856 with 13,655,185,228.11436914 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00518185 USD and is up 1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $22,178,526.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.