WhiteCoin Tops One Day Volume of $76.58 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and $76.58 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.90 or 0.00092073 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00006488 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,743.98 or 0.32255345 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

