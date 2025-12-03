Vlad Vitoc Buys 22,000 Shares of MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Stock

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) CEO Vlad Vitoc acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $23,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 853,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,092.05. This represents a 2.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vlad Vitoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 28th, Vlad Vitoc bought 50,000 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Vlad Vitoc purchased 10,500 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $10,185.00.

MAIA Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MAIA Biotechnology ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts forecast that MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAIA. Centerpoint Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MAIA Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAIA Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MAIA Biotechnology by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in MAIA Biotechnology by 740.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 573,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 505,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

About MAIA Biotechnology

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

