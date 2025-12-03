Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $34,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 177.8% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BIV stock opened at $78.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.72 and a 1 year high of $78.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.44.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

