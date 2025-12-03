Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Shares Bought by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 0.6% of CW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CW Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $58,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $143.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.01 and its 200-day moving average is $136.97. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $145.44.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

