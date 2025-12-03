Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Receives $38.85 Consensus PT from Analysts

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.8462.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VVV. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Valvoline from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Valvoline from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $30.14 on Friday. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $41.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.70 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 84.85% and a net margin of 16.43%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1070.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Valvoline news, CEO Lori Ann Flees purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $138,690.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,808.94. This trade represents a 6.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $102,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,961.88. The trade was a 15.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter worth $204,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter valued at $25,394,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 14,204.1% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 7,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,621.3% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

