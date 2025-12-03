United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) COO Michael Benkowitz Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.91, for a total transaction of $10,797,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Benkowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.66, for a total value of $10,657,350.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.43, for a total value of $10,584,675.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.07, for a total value of $10,171,575.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.25, for a total value of $9,658,125.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.50, for a total value of $9,393,750.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.41, for a total value of $9,616,725.00.

On Monday, October 13th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.35, for a total value of $9,907,875.00.

On Monday, October 6th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.24, for a total transaction of $10,130,400.00.

On Monday, September 29th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.80, for a total transaction of $9,490,500.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.35, for a total transaction of $9,367,875.00.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $474.14 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1-year low of $266.98 and a 1-year high of $492.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $449.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.99. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.39 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 target price on United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

