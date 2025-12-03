United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) COO Michael Benkowitz Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.91, for a total transaction of $10,797,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Michael Benkowitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 24th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.66, for a total value of $10,657,350.00.
- On Monday, November 17th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.43, for a total value of $10,584,675.00.
- On Monday, November 10th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.07, for a total value of $10,171,575.00.
- On Monday, November 3rd, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.25, for a total value of $9,658,125.00.
- On Monday, October 27th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.50, for a total value of $9,393,750.00.
- On Monday, October 20th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.41, for a total value of $9,616,725.00.
- On Monday, October 13th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.35, for a total value of $9,907,875.00.
- On Monday, October 6th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.24, for a total transaction of $10,130,400.00.
- On Monday, September 29th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.80, for a total transaction of $9,490,500.00.
- On Monday, September 22nd, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.35, for a total transaction of $9,367,875.00.
United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2%
Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $474.14 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1-year low of $266.98 and a 1-year high of $492.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $449.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.99. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77.
Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 target price on United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
