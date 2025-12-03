United Fire Group, Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

United Fire Group, Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th.
United Fire Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. United Fire Group has a payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.
United Fire Group Price Performance
Shares of UFCS stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.76. 30,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,643. United Fire Group has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $37.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $912.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average of $30.43.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
UFCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jones Trading lifted their price target on shares of United Fire Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Fire Group in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.
United Fire Group Company Profile
United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.
