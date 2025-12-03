True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.1555. True Drinks shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 179,163 shares trading hands.
True Drinks Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $845.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 10.90.
About True Drinks
True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.
