Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Rating Lowered to “Neutral” at Alembic Global Advisors

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $1.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

Shares of NYSE TSE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 184,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,935. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $743.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinseo will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSE. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 337.0% during the second quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,669,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,854 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,340,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trinseo by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 423,205 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 267.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 239,793 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 43.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 103,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

