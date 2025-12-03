Trek Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Box, Inc. $BOX

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 183,683 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,137,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,314 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,042,000. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 62.9% in the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,546,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,736,000 after acquiring an additional 597,410 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of BOX by 10.7% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,247,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,123,000 after acquiring an additional 410,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of BOX by 442.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 486,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,609,000 after acquiring an additional 396,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.75. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of BOX from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on BOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $114,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 128,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,316.19. This represents a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $144,586.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 497,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,600,982.65. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 122,336 shares of company stock worth $3,986,999 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

